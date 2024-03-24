JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Live Updates: Admit card, exam city slip soon
JEE Main 2024 Session 2 News Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release advanced city information slips and admit cards for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) soon. JEE Mains 2024 is scheduled for next month and admit cards, information about examination city will be released ahead of that on jeemain.nta.ac.in. ...Read More
As per the information bulletin of JEE Mains, exam city slips were expected by the third week of March but it has not been issued yet. When released, candidates can download it using application number and date of birth.
Admit cards will be released three days ahead of the actual date of the examination, which means the NTA will issue it in phases.
The second session of the JEE Main examination will be held from April 1 to April 15, 2024. The examination will be held in two shifts – the first one from 9 am to 12 pn and the second one from 3 pm to 6 pm. Follow this live blog for the JEE Main admit card, exam city slip direct links and all other updates.
How to download JEE Main 2024 admit cards and exam city slips?
- Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.
- Open the admit card or the exam city slip download link, as required.
- Enter your application number and date of birth and log in.
- Check and download the JEE Mains exam city information slip or admit card.
JEE Mains 2024 session 2: Exam city slip and admit card expected date
JEE Mains 2024 exam city slip was expected by the third week of March, but it has not been released yet. With the examination scheduled to begin on April 1, it is expected soon. Admit cards for the test will be issued three days ahead of each exam day. This means that JEE Main admit card for different exam days will be issued on different days.
Admit cards and exam city information slips for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 are awaited. It will be released on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), jeemain.nta.ac.in.