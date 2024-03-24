JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Live Updates: Admit card, exam city slip soon

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 News Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release advanced city information slips and admit cards for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) soon. JEE Mains 2024 is scheduled for next month and admit cards, information about examination city will be released ahead of that on jeemain.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

As per the information bulletin of JEE Mains, exam city slips were expected by the third week of March but it has not been issued yet. When released, candidates can download it using application number and date of birth.

Admit cards will be released three days ahead of the actual date of the examination, which means the NTA will issue it in phases.

The second session of the JEE Main examination will be held from April 1 to April 15, 2024. The examination will be held in two shifts – the first one from 9 am to 12 pn and the second one from 3 pm to 6 pm. Follow this live blog for the JEE Main admit card, exam city slip direct links and all other updates.