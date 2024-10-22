JEE Main 2025 Date Live: Official notifications, dates for NTA JEE, NEET exams awaited

JEE Main 2025 Dates Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the notification and announce dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2025) in due course of time. Through a recent notice, the agency informed that the official website for next year's exam is jeemain.nta.nic.in. Before releasing the JEE Main notification, the agency is expected to release the NTA exam calendar 2025. In addition to JEE Mains, the NTA calendar will mention tentative schedule for NEET UG 2025, CUET UG and PG 2025 and UGC NET exams. ...Read More

The NTA exam calendar will be published at nta.ac.in. Last time, it was released on September 19.

JEE Main will be held in two sessions for admission to NITs, IIITs and other technical institutions. JEE Mains is also the qualifying test for IIT JEE Advanced.

According to a recent NTA announcement, optional questions have been discontinued.

Between 2021 and 2024, the JEE Main papers had 90 questions—20 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in section A and 10 each from the three subjects in section B.

From section B, candidates had to attempt five out of 10 Candidates had to attempt five questions each from the three subjects in section B.

Meanwhile, the Goa board has rescheduled the Class 12 final examinations to give students sufficient time for their preparations.

“The board has carefully considered these concerns, recognizing that JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January, leaving insufficient time for students to adequately prepare for their Board exams,” the Goa board said in its notification.

About NEET, CUET, UGC NET

Like previous years, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2025) is likely to be held in a single session.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions at central universities and other participating institutions is expected to take place in multiple shifts over several days.

The UGC NET is likely to be held twice next year.

Follow this live blog for updates on NTA exam calendar and JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, UGC NET exam dates.