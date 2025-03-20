JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Live: Session 2 city intimation soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, exam from April 2

JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 exam city slip soon. The official information bulletin mentioned that the exam city slip will be released by “second week of March 2025” and admit cards will be released “03 days before date of the Examination”. However, the agency has not yet released the JEE Main session 2 exam city slip. ...Read More

When released, candidates can download the JEE Main session 2 exam city slip and admit card from jeemian.nta.nic.in.

The second session of the entrance test is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. The paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on the first five days and the paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) will take place on the last day.

To download the exam city slip and admit card, candidates will have to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

The exam city intimation slip is to inform candidates where their exam centres will be located. This document is not required during the exam.

The admit card will mention the name and address of the exam centre and other important details. Candidates must carry a copy of the admit card to the exam venue on the test day.

Steps to download JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam city slip when released

Open the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the session 2 exam city intimation slip download link displayed on the home page.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download the exam city slip.

Check live updates on JEE Mains session 2 exam city slip, admit card below.