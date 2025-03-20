Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi190C
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Live: Session 2 city intimation soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, exam from April 2

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 20, 2025 9:11 AM IST
    JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Live: In the information bulletin, NTA said the exam city slip for the JEE Main session 2 will be released by the second week of may but the document is not available on the official website yet. When released, candidates can download it from jeemain.nta.nic.in.
    JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Live: Session 2 city intimation soon
    JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Live: Session 2 city intimation soon

    JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 exam city slip soon. The official information bulletin mentioned that the exam city slip will be released by “second week of March 2025” and admit cards will be released “03 days before date of the Examination”. However, the agency has not yet released the JEE Main session 2 exam city slip. ...Read More

    When released, candidates can download the JEE Main session 2 exam city slip and admit card from jeemian.nta.nic.in.

    The second session of the entrance test is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. The paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on the first five days and the paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) will take place on the last day.

    To download the exam city slip and admit card, candidates will have to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

    The exam city intimation slip is to inform candidates where their exam centres will be located. This document is not required during the exam.

    The admit card will mention the name and address of the exam centre and other important details. Candidates must carry a copy of the admit card to the exam venue on the test day.

    Steps to download JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam city slip when released

    Open the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Click on the session 2 exam city intimation slip download link displayed on the home page.

    Enter your login credentials.

    Submit and download the exam city slip.

    Check live updates on JEE Mains session 2 exam city slip, admit card below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 20, 2025 9:11 AM IST

    JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Live: Login details required to downlaod the exam city slip

    JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Live: After the exam city slip is released, candidates can download the document from jeemain.nta.nic.in using the following information-

    1. Application number
    2. Date of birth.
    Mar 20, 2025 8:02 AM IST

    JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Live: Where to check exam city slip when released

    JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Live: When released, candidates can download the JEE Main session 2 exam city slip from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Mar 20, 2025 8:02 AM IST

    JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Live: Session 2 intimation slip soon

    JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Live: NTA is expected to release the JEE Main session 2 exam city slip soon on the official website.

    News education competitive exams JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Live: Session 2 city intimation soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, exam from April 2
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes