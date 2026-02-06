JEE Main Answer Key 2026: Objection window closes today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here
JEE Main Answer Key 2026 objection window will close today, February 6. The steps to raise objection is given here.
National Testing Agency, NTA will close the objection window for JEE Main Answer Key 2026 for Paper I on February 6, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objection against the provisional key can find the direct link through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The link will be deactivated at 11.50 pm today.
The objection window was opened on February 4, 2026. The payment for the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.
Direct link to raise objection
JEE Main Answer Key 2026: How to raise objection
To raise objection against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on JEE Main Answer Key 2026 objection window link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
5. Check the answer key and raise objection against the answer key.
6. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of processing fee.
7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
If challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More