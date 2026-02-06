JEE Main Answer Key 2026: Objection window closes today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the objection window for JEE Main Answer Key 2026 for Paper I on February 6, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objection against the provisional key can find the direct link through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The link will be deactivated at 11.50 pm today.

The objection window was opened on February 4, 2026. The payment for the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

Direct link to raise objection

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: How to raise objection To raise objection against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main Answer Key 2026 objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and raise objection against the answer key.

6. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of processing fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.