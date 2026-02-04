JEE Main Answer Key 2026: Paper 1 provisional key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link & how to check here
JEE Main Answer Key 2026 for Paper I has been released. The direct link and how to check provisional key is given here.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main Answer Key 2026 for Paper I on February 4, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Paper 1 can check the provisional key through the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates
The objection window has opened and will close on February 6, 2026 at 11.50 pm.
The official notice reads, "the Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/for interested candidates to submit challenge to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying nonrefundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged as per the Procedure given in Annexure 1."
Direct link to download JEE main Answer Key 2026
JEE Main Answer Key 2026: How to download provisional key
To download the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on JEE Main Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
5. Check the answer key and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The JEE Main session 1 examination was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The exam on first four days was conducted in two shifts for Paper 1- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Mains.
