JEE Main Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Session 1 exam provisional key to release today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main Answer Key 2026 on February 4, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can check and download the provisional key and the response sheet through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in....Read More
The JEE Mains 2026 provisional key objection window will open today, February 4. The objection window will close on February 5, 2026.
The objection window will remain open for 2-3 days. During this period, candidates can challenge the provisional answer key with a non-refundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges.
Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered.
The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.
The JEE Main session 1 examination was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The exam on first four days was conducted in two shifts for Paper 1- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link, how to raise objections and more.
JEE Main Answer Key 2026 Date: February 4
JEE Main Answer Key 2026 Time: Unknown