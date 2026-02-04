JEE Main Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Session 1 exam provisional key to release today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Mains 2026 provisional key objection window will open today, February 4. The objection window will close on February 5, 2026.

The objection window will remain open for 2-3 days. During this period, candidates can challenge the provisional answer key with a non-refundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges.

Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered.

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

The JEE Main session 1 examination was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The exam on first four days was conducted in two shifts for Paper 1- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link, how to raise objections and more.