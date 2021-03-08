JEE Main Result 2021 declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, March 8, announced the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021. The JEE main exam was conducted between February 23-26. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main February 2021 examination can check their results by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On March 1, NTA had released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main February 2021 exam, and candidates were given chance to raise objections.

The subject experts examined the challenges raised by candidates, and then final answer key was prepared after making changes in the key, if required.

The result of the JEE main February 2021 examination has been compiled and declared on the basis of the final answer key. No grievance with regard to answer keys will be entertained now.

This year NTA will compile and release the All India Rank of candidates after holding the JEE (Main) May 2021 Examination.

NTA will not send the scores to the candidates, so they should download their score from the JEE (Main) websites only. Any correspondence pertaining to re-valuation or re-checking of candidate's score will not be entertained now.