JEE Main Result 2021 expected soon, here's how to check results on mobile easily
- National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon declare the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 first session exams.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon declare the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 first session exams. The JEE main 2021 exams were held between February 23-26 throughout the country. After the JEE main results are declared, candidates can be check them by vesting the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
How to check NTA JEE Main Result 2021 on mobile (smartphone):
1) Open google chrome or any other browser
2) Type the url of JEE main official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, in the address bar
3) Click on the link for JEE Main February Results 2021
4) A login page will appear on screen
5) Key in your login credentials and submit
6) JEE Main results for Feb 2021 exam will be displayed on your mobile screen
NTA had on March 1 released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main February exam. Candidates were given opportunity to raise objection/s. The Objections raised by them were examined by subject experts and final answer key was prepared. The result of the JEE main examination have been prepared on the basis of the final answer key. The All India Rank of candidates will not be released now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main Result 2021 expected soon, here's how to check results on mobile easily
- National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon declare the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 first session exams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC MTS 2019 final result declared, check list of selected candidates
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday declared the final results of multi-tasking staff recruitment exam 2019 on its official website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CPO final answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link
- SSC CPO final answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2020 can check the final answer key along with the question paper online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021 released, here's how to download
- UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC Vetting Officer screening exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule for foundation course released, check here
- ICAI CA May exam 2021: Candidates can check the ICAI CA May examination schedule for the Foundation course online at icai.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Last minute tips to crack it like a topper
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt organises session on UPSC exams, officers share tips and strategies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance answer key released, raise objections now
- The National Testing Agency has released the answer key of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Police PET admit card for SI, Sergeant and ASJ released at bpssc.bih.nic
- The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Wednesday released the Admit Cards for candidates appearing in Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of Police sub inspector, Police Sergeant and Assistant Superintendent Jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC civil services prelims 2021 notification released, direct link to apply
- The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, March 4 released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC Recruitment 2021: 55 CDPO vacancies notified, check details
- Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification (advt. no. 03/2021) for recruitment of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) under Social Welfare Department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBPSC postpones various recruitment exams, check details here
- The recruitment examinations include the West Bengal Civil Service exam, West Bengal Audit, and Accounts Service exam, and West Bengal Civil Service main exam 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPSC state services prelims admit card 2021 released, direct link to download
- Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket or admit card for MPSC State Services Prelims exam 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GATE answer key 2021 challenge window opens, here's direct link to check
- GATE answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 examination can raise objections against the GATE answer key 2021, if any, by providing appropriate representations online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main answer key 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's direct link
- JEE main answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2021 examination can check their answer key online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox