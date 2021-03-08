IND USA
JEE Main 2021 results are likely to be out today. Only 2,50,000 students, who have qualified it will be shortlisted for JEE (Advanced) 2021 (Representational Image).
JEE Advanced 2021 on July 3: Here are some last-minute tips to ace the exam

Rigorous practice and efficient time management during these last few months are the key to success in the JEE Advanced examination. Optimise your preparation with our tips.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:41 PM IST

Well, it doesn’t need to be reiterated that Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), especially the Advanced one, is one of the toughest exams that engineering aspirants face in their life. This year, JEE Advanced 2021, which is the entry card for the prestigious IITs of the country, is scheduled for 3rd July. The test, organised by IIT Kharagpur, will be conducted at various centres across, for admission into 23 IITs countrywide.

The first paper of this three-hour exam will commence from 9 am, while the second paper will start from 2:30 PM on 3rd July. Only 2,50,000 students (including all categories), who have qualified the JEE (Main) 2021 will be shortlisted for JEE (Advanced) 2021.

Rigorous practice and efficient time management during these last few months are the key to success in the JEE Advanced examination. Follow these guidelines to optimise your last-minute preparation and ace the most crucial ‘test’ of your life.

Make a rock-solid routine

You have your board and JEE Main exams till June. So, it is imperative for you to make routines every week to ensure that you don’t neglect any subject. Allot time for each of them, depending on your efficiency level. The subjects and topics that you are confident about can have smaller time slots than the ones that need improvement and more practice. Pay special attention to Physics, Chemistry and Maths while making your routine. You can devote almost the entire month of June for JEE Advance preparation as all other exams will be over by then. According to experts, 5-6 hours of effective study is good enough to crack your JEE Advance exam.

Practise, practise, practise

One cannot undermine the importance of practice and revision, while it comes to any exam and more so, in an extremely competitive exam like JEE Advanced. The more you practise, the easier does it become for you to solve tough problems as you get more chances to learn from your mistakes and address your problem areas. The gap between two revisions shouldn’t be much. Focus more on your notes than your books while revising. This will save time. Solving previous years’ question papers should be an integral part of your practice sessions. Check the trend of the last few years and allot more time for chapters and topics that appear more frequently in the question papers.

Take mock tests at home and analyse them

The exam will be held online. So, taking mock online tests at home will actually help you get acquainted to the system. Stick to the timeline during your mock exam so that you are better equipped to finish your paper on time in the exam hall. During the test, allot time for each answer or section based on the weightage. Also, analyse and assess each and every test. Practice with evaluation is the key to perfection.

Answering suggestions

The questions of JEE Advanced, as we all know, are tricky and there is negative marking for wrong answers too. Here are some guidelines for you to follow while answering the following types of question:

Single Choice Correct: Scan through the answer options repeatedly. This will guide you to the correct answer.

Multiple Choice Correct: Here more than one answer is correct. These are very tough to answer. Analyse them well before answering as choosing a wrong option will lead to negative marking.

Comprehension Type: The concept in the question paper may seem familiar to you. However, this may be a tricky one to answer because concepts can be redefined.

Matrix Match Type (One to One Matching): Find the odd one out to reach the correct mapping.

Matrix Match Type (One to Many Matching): This is one of the most time- consuming questions to answer. Attempt it at the end if you aren’t confident.

Integer Answer Type: These are actually subjective questions made into objective and are pretty low-scoring. So, attempt them towards the end.

