JEE Mains 2023 Result LIVE: NTA JEE Session 2 results soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Updated on Apr 26, 2023 02:56 PM IST

JEE Mains 2023 Result Live Updates: NTA JEE Session 2 results will be announced soon. Follow more for score card, cut offs, percentile, toppers below. 

JEE Mains 2023 Result Live Updates
JEE Mains 2023 Result Live Updates(Keshav Singh/HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
JEE Mains 2023 Result Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Mains 2023 Result soon. The results for Joint Entrance Examination can be checked by candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in and also on nta.ac.in. 

Along with the results, the Agency will announce the toppers, cut off marks, percentile and other details which can be fetched on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. 

JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023 was conducted by NTA on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. The answer key was released on April 19 and the last date to raise objections was till April 21, 2023. The final provisional answer key was released on April 24, 2023. Check latest updates on results, scorecard, cut offs and toppers below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 26, 2023 02:55 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 result: AIRs

    NTA will announce candidates all India ranks of JEE Main along with session 2 result. This was not announced in session 1. 

  • Apr 26, 2023 02:47 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 scorecard: How to download 

    Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

    Click on JEE Main 2023 scorecard link available on the home page. 

    Enter the required details and click on submit. 

    Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the results and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Apr 26, 2023 02:42 PM IST

    JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 Date and time

    JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 Date and time is not available till now. The final provisional answer key has been released and candidates can expect the results to be out anytime soon. 

  • Apr 26, 2023 02:38 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 Result: Not released yet 

    JEE Mains 2023 Result has not released yet. The date and time of release of Joint Entrance Exam results have not been shared by the Agency yet. 

