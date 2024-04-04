Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi350C
Thursday, Apr 4, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    JEE Mains 2024 Live: Latest updates on NTA JEE Session 2 exam city slip

    Apr 4, 2024 5:31 PM IST
    JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: NTA JEE exam city slip awaited. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
    NTA informed that the JEE Main Session 2 examination will be conducted between April 1, 2024, and April 15, 2024.
    NTA informed that the JEE Main Session 2 examination will be conducted between April 1, 2024, and April 15, 2024.

    JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: As per the official notification released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the announcement of the city of examination for the JEE Main Session 2 will be out by the third week of March. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in....Read More

    NTA informed that the JEE Main Session 2 examination will be conducted between April 1, 2024, and April 15, 2024. Admit cards can be downloaded from the NTA website 3 days before the exam date.

    The duration of examination for each session of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) or Paper 2A (B.Arch.) or Paper 2B (B.Planning.) will be 3 hours. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, i.e. from 9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon and the second shift from 3.00 P.M. to 06.00 P.M.

    The duration of B.Arch. and B.Planning. will be 3 hours 30 minutes. The exam will be conducted from 09.00 A.M. to 12.30 P.M. and the second shift from 03.00 P.M. to 6.30 P.M.

    Follow the LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the JEE Main Session 2 exam city link, admit card details, etc.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 22, 2024 3:41 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024: NTA likely to release JEE Mains session 2 city slip soon

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Mains Session 2 exam city slip soon. As per the official notification, the announcement of the city of examination for the JEE Main Session 2 will be out by the third week of March.

    News education competitive exams JEE Mains 2024 Live: Latest updates on NTA JEE Session 2 exam city slip
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes