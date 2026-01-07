JEE Mains 2026 City Intimation Slip Live Updates: Where, how to check NTA JEE exam city slip when out
JEE Mains 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: Exam city slip has not been released yet. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip, direct link and more.
JEE Mains 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Mains 2026 City Intimation Slip soon. Candidates who have registered for the NTA JEE Mains Session 1 exam can check and download the exam city slip through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam city slip details can also be checked on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in....Read More
The exact date and time of exam city slip release has not been shared by the Agency yet.
JEE mains session 1 exam will begin on January 21 and will end on January 30, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper I and II. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip, direct link to download and more.
JEE Mains 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: How to download exam city slip?
Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
Check the exam city slip and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
