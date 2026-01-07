JEE Mains 2026 City Intimation Slip Live Updates: Where, how to check NTA JEE exam city slip when out

The exact date and time of exam city slip release has not been shared by the Agency yet.

JEE mains session 1 exam will begin on January 21 and will end on January 30, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper I and II. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

