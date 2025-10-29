JEE Mains 2026 Registration News Live: How to apply for session 1 when application process begins?

Live

JEE Mains 2026 Registration News Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA, is yet to begin the JEE Mains Registration 2026 for Session 1. When the process begins, candidates will be able to register for Joint Entrance Examination on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains Session 1 registrations is tentatively scheduled to begin in October 2025, as per NTA. JEE Mains 2026 will be conducted in two sessions. Session 1 of the exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026, while Session 2 exam will be held from April 1 to 10, 2026. There will be two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country. JEE Mains 2026: Steps to register Candidates can register for JEE Mains 2026 by following the steps mentioned below: Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for JEE Mains 2026. Enter details to register yourself. Click on submit and fill the application form. Make the payment of fee. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference. Follow the blog for latest updates on registration, direct link and more. ...Read More

