JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Exam Live: Day 1 shift 1 begins, check exam day instructions

The JEE (Main) - 2026 is being conducted in the following modes:

a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.

b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The admit card for January 21, 22, 23 and 24 exam dates have been released. The remaining exam dates hall ticket is awaited. Follow the blog for guidelines, exam day instructions, paper analysis and more.