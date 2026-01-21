JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Exam Live: Day 1 shift 1 begins, check exam day instructions
JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Exam Live: NTA JEE Shift 1 exam begins. Follow the blog for latest updates on paper analysis, exam day instructions and other details.
JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Exam Live: National Testing Agency, NTA has started the JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Exam on January 21, 2026. The exam will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The Paper I exam will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2026 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper II will be held on January 29, 2026 in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm....Read More
The JEE (Main) - 2026 is being conducted in the following modes:
a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.
b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.
c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
The admit card for January 21, 22, 23 and 24 exam dates have been released. The remaining exam dates hall ticket is awaited. Follow the blog for guidelines, exam day instructions, paper analysis and more.
Exam shift details
JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Exam Live: The Paper I exam will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2026 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper II will be held on January 29, 2026 in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.
Day 1 shift 1 begins
JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Exam Live: National Testing Agency, NTA has started the Day 1 Shift 1 exam on January 21, 2026.