JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 Live News: Where and how to apply for NTA JEE Mains?

JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 Live News: The National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to soon begin the JEE Mains Registration 2025. The Agency will release the registration dates and other details on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Notably, the registration process is set to begin in October 2025, although the dates have not been announced....Read More

JEE mains exam will be conducted in two sessions- first session in January 2026 and second session in April 2026. There will likely be two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

JEE Mains Registration Date 2026: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for JEE Mains.

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

