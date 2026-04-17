The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the JEE Mains Result 2026 Session 2 next week. The NTA JEE results will be announced on or before April 20, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination can check the results through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains Result 2026: Session 2 results releasing next week at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check(AI-generated image)

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As per the official notice, the results of EE (Main) - 2026 Session 2 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) are likely to be declared by 20 April 2026. The results will be compiled by considering the best performance of candidates across both sessions of JEE (Main) - 2026, in accordance with the established policy."

JIPMAT 2026: Registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/, direct link to apply here

JEE Mains Result 2026: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Mains Result 2026 Session 2 link available on the home page.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} JEE Mains exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2026 in computer based test. The examination was held at approximately 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JEE Mains exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2026 in computer based test. The examination was held at approximately 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing. {{/usCountry}}

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ICAI CA May Admit Card 2026 out for Inter, Final exams at eservices.icai.org, download links here

For Paper 1, approximately 11.06 lakh candidates registered and 4,229 internationally, with an attendance of about 93% and Aadhaar authentication of around 97% and for Paper 2, approximately 54,953 candidates registered domestically and 270 internationally, with an attendance of about 73% and Aadhaar authentication of around 97%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.

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