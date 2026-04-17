Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 71st Mains Admit Card 2026 on April 17, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Combined Main (Written) competitive examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC 71st Mains Admit Card 2026 releasing today at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, here's how to download

The main examination will be held on April 25, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm on April 25, 2026. The exam on the other three days will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA I Answer Key 2026 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download here

BPSC 71st Mains Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on BPSC 71st Mains Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JIPMAT 2026: Registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/, direct link to apply here

This recruitment drive will fill up 1298 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Official Notice Here