Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CDS, NDA & NA I Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Defence Services Exam and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam can download the provisional key from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS, NDA & NA I Answer Key 2026 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download here

The provisional answer key for the Combined Defence Service exam has been released for English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics. The provisional key for the National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy has been released for the Mathematics and General Ability Test.

Direct link to download UPSC CDS Answer Key 2026

Direct link to download UPSC NDA & NA Answer Key 2026

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA I Answer Key 2026: How to download

To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC CDS, NDA & NA I Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the subject.

4. The provisional key will be released.

5. Check the provisional key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission conducted the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2026 and Combined Defence Services Exam 2026 on April 12, 2026 all over India.

The NDA/NA exam was held in two sessions- the first session from 10 am and the second session from 2 pm onwards. The Combined Defence Service exam was held in three shifts- English paper in the first shift from 9 am to 11 am, General Knowledge paper in the second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 PM and Elementary Mathematics paper in the third shift from 4 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.