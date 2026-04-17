The National Testing Agency (NTA has started the JIPMAT 2026 registration process. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) can find the direct link through the official website of NTA JIPMAT at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/. JIPMAT 2026: Registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply is May 10, 2026. The last date to successfully pay the exam fee is May 11, 2026. The correction window will open on May 12 and close on May 14, 2026.

The examination will be held on June 7, 2026. The exam will be held in single shift- from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

The medium of the question paper shall be in English only. The paper comprises 100 multiple-choice questions, with a total of 400 marks. The question paper is divided into three sections: Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.

Direct link to apply for JIPMAT 2026

JIPMAT 2026: How to apply To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JIPMAT at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/.

2. Click on JIPMAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

7. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC JE Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objection till April 19

The application fee is ₹2200/- for General/ OBC category candidates and ₹1100/- for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Gen-EWS/ Transgender category. The application fee should be paid througj online mode- Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking and more. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JIPMAT.

Official Notice Here