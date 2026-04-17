Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025 (Paper II) can download the provisional key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC JE Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objection till April 19

The tentative answer keys, along with the question paper cum response sheets, are now available, and the same can be accessed through the website of the Commission. The candidates may log in by using their Registration Number and Password during the period specified below.

The tentative answer key objection window will close on April 19, 2026 at 6 pm. The processing fee to raise objection is ₹50/- for each answer. The representations received after April 19 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Direct link to download SSC JE Answer Key 2026

SSC JE Answer Key 2026: How to download To download the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC JE Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and download the answer key.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA I Answer Key 2026 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download here

Candidates may note that the saved Question Paper will be strictly for personal use and self-analysis only. An undertaking to this effect has been included in the Challenge Management portal, which will be visible to the candidates when they log in to the same.

Further, the candidates are advised to go through the detailed guidelines regarding the Challenge/ Objection Management System issued by the Commission vide notice dated April 10, 2026 on its website.

Official Notice Here