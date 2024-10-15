JEE, NEET, CUET, UGC NET 2025 Exam Dates Live: The National Testing Agency is likely to soon release the NTA exam calendar 2025. The exam calendar will include JEE, NEET, CUET UG, CUET PG, and UGC NET 2025 Exam Dates. When released, the schedule will be available on the NTA's official website at nta.ac.in....Read More

The NTA exam calendar will comprise exam and notification dates for upcoming national entrance examination and their registration dates. Detailed notifications containing the exact dates will be released later on the respective official websites for these examinations.

In 2023, the NTA calendar was released on September 19.

JEE is the engineering entrance test examination for admission to undergraduate courses at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other participating institutes of technical education.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be held in a single session. The exam is for admission to undergraduate medicine courses.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG and PG for admissions at central universities and other participating institutions will be held in multiple shifts over several days.

The UGC NET examination is expected to be held twice. It determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for admission to the Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD programs. Follow the blog for the latest updates.