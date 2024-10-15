JEE, NEET, CUET, UGC NET 2025 Exam Dates Live: Latest updates on NTA exam calendar
The National Testing Agency is likely to soon release the NTA exam calendar 2025. The exam calendar will include JEE, NEET, CUET UG, CUET PG, and UGC NET 2025 Exam Dates. When released, the schedule will be available on the NTA's official website at nta.ac.in.
The NTA exam calendar will comprise exam and notification dates for upcoming national entrance examination and their registration dates. Detailed notifications containing the exact dates will be released later on the respective official websites for these examinations.
In 2023, the NTA calendar was released on September 19.
JEE is the engineering entrance test examination for admission to undergraduate courses at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other participating institutes of technical education.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be held in a single session. The exam is for admission to undergraduate medicine courses.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG and PG for admissions at central universities and other participating institutions will be held in multiple shifts over several days.
The UGC NET examination is expected to be held twice. It determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for admission to the Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD programs. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
Why is NEET exam held?
NEET UG likely to be held in offline mode
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) is likely to be held in offline, pen and paper mode. There will be 180 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology for 720 marks.
How to check NTA exam calendar?
Go to nta.ac.in
Open the NTA exam calendar 2025 link given under latest@NTA
Open the PDF and check the exam calendar.
NEET UG exam details
Goa board exams rescheduled in view of JEE Main
Recently, the Goa board rescheduled the Class 12 final examinations in view of the JEE Main, so that students get sufficient time for their preparations.
“The board has carefully considered these concerns, recognizing that JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January, leaving insufficient time for students to adequately prepare for their Board exams,” the Goa board said in its notification.
Why is JEE mains conducted?
When was NTA calendar released in 2023?
Detailed notification to be available on respective websites
What details will NTA calendar have?
Where to check NTA calendar?
