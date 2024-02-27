Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will end the registration process for JEECUP 2024 on February 29, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2024: Registration ends on February 29, exams in March

The admit card will be available on March 10, 2024. JEECUP will conduct the UP Polytechnic entrance examination from March 16 to 22, 2024, at various exam centres across the state.

As per the schedule, the answer key will be released on March 27 and the objection window will close on March 30. After that, the results of the entrance examination will be announced on April 8, 2024.

JEECUP 2024: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the registratioht edn details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for General/ OBC category candidates is ₹300/- and SC/ST is ₹200/-. The payment should be done through Net Banking/ Credit/ Debit Card or UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.