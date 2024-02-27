 JEECUP 2024: Registration ends on February 29, exams in March | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEECUP 2024: Registration ends on February 29, exams in March

JEECUP 2024: Registration ends on February 29, exams in March

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 27, 2024 05:32 PM IST

JEECUP 2024 registration ends on February 29, 2024. The direct link is given here.

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will end the registration process for JEECUP 2024 on February 29, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2024: Registration ends on February 29, exams in March
JEECUP 2024: Registration ends on February 29, exams in March

The admit card will be available on March 10, 2024. JEECUP will conduct the UP Polytechnic entrance examination from March 16 to 22, 2024, at various exam centres across the state.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the schedule, the answer key will be released on March 27 and the objection window will close on March 30. After that, the results of the entrance examination will be announced on April 8, 2024.

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2024

JEECUP 2024: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on JEECUP 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registratioht edn details and click on submit.
  • Login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Once done, make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for General/ OBC category candidates is 300/- and SC/ST is 200/-. The payment should be done through Net Banking/ Credit/ Debit Card or UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On