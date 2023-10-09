JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in, download link here
JKPSC releases admit card for CCE Preliminary Examination 2023.
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE) 2023 today, October 9. Candidates who will appear for the Preliminary examination can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.
Direct link to download admit card
The JKPSC CEE examination will be held on October 15. The General Studies I examination will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and the General Studies II examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.
JKPSC CCE preliminary exam admit card 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in
Loh into your JKPSC account
Click on the ‘Admit Card’ menu
Now go to the ‘Get Admit Card
Download the JKPSC CCE Prelims exam admit card
Take a printout for future reference.
Candidates who will not be able to download the admit cards may approach the commission's office in Jammu or Srinagar on or before October 12.
Notification below:
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here