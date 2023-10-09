News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in, download link here

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 09, 2023 08:26 PM IST

JKPSC releases admit card for CCE Preliminary Examination 2023.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE) 2023 today, October 9. Candidates who will appear for the Preliminary examination can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in, download link here
JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in, download link here

Direct link to download admit card

The JKPSC CEE examination will be held on October 15. The General Studies I examination will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and the General Studies II examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

JKPSC CCE preliminary exam admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

Loh into your JKPSC account

Click on the ‘Admit Card’ menu

Now go to the ‘Get Admit Card

Download the JKPSC CCE Prelims exam admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who will not be able to download the admit cards may approach the commission's office in Jammu or Srinagar on or before October 12.

Notification below:

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out