JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in, download link here

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE) 2023 today, October 9. Candidates who will appear for the Preliminary examination can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC CEE examination will be held on October 15. The General Studies I examination will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and the General Studies II examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

JKPSC CCE preliminary exam admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

Loh into your JKPSC account

Click on the ‘Admit Card’ menu

Now go to the ‘Get Admit Card

Download the JKPSC CCE Prelims exam admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who will not be able to download the admit cards may approach the commission's office in Jammu or Srinagar on or before October 12.

Notification below:

