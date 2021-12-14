Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC releases important notice on prosecuting officer main exam 2021
JKPSC releases important notice on prosecuting officer main exam 2021

  • The exam will be held at JKSPC exam hall, Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu and JKPSC exam hall, Solina, Srinagar.
JKPSC releases important notice on prosecuting officer main exam 2021. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released an important notice in connection with the upcoming prosecuting officer main exam 2021 which is scheduled to be held on December 27.

The exam will be held at JKSPC exam hall, Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu and JKPSC exam hall, Solina, Srinagar.

“Keeping in view the weather conditions, adequate heating arrangements have been made at Srinagar exam centre,” the JKPSC has said.

The Commission has informed all candidates that in case they wish to change the exam centre from Jammu to Srinagar or vice-versa they may apply on or before December 16, 5pm. 

Meanwhile, for the assistant registrar societies exam, the JKPSC will close the answer key challenge window on December 15. The JKPSC answer key is available on the official website jkpsc.nic.in. The exam was held on December 12.

Story Saved
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
