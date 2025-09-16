Jharkhand Public Service Commission will begin the JPSC JET 2024 registration process on September 16, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Jharkhand Eligibility Test can check the direct link through the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in. JPSC JET 2024: Registration begins today at jpsc.gov.in, check eligibility and how to apply(Representational)

The last date to apply is October 6, 2025. The last date for fee submission is October 7, 2025. The correction window will open on October 8 and will close on October 10, 2025.

This Test determines the eligibility of candidates for Appointment as Assistant Professors and admission to Ph.d. programs in Universities/Colleges situated in Jharkhand. The JET Certificate will be forever valid for the post of Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.d. programs.

Eligibility Criteria

Unreserved/EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master's Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master's degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master's degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test.

JPSC JET 2024: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

2. Click on online link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open, and candidates must click on the JPSC JET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

4. Registration yourself and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹575/- for UNR category, ₹300/- for BC-I/BC-II/EWS category and ₹150/- for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JPSC.