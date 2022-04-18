Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KCET 2022 Registration Live: Karnataka UGCET application on at kea.kar.nic.in
KCET 2022 Registration Live: Karnataka UGCET application on at kea.kar.nic.in

  • KCET 2022 application form has been released on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. 
KCET 2022 registration begins
KCET 2022 registration begins(Hindustan Times)
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 06:59 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the application process for KCET 2022. Candidates can go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcet to apply for the exam.

KCET 2022 will be conducted on June 16, 17 and 18. 

Biology and Mathematics papers are scheduled for June 16, and Physics and Chemistry papers will be held on June 17.

The Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 18, 2022 06:59 PM IST

    KCET 2022: Save these details

    After applying for KCET, save these details for future reference: 

    A. At least three printouts of the finally submitted online application.

    B. Proof of fee payment.

    C. 2-3 copies of  photograph uploaded with the application form.

  • Apr 18, 2022 06:52 PM IST

    KCET 2022 helplines

    E-mail: keaugcet2022@gmail.com

    Website: http://kea.kar.nic.in

    Phone: 080 - 23 460 460 (From 10 am to 6 pm)

  • Apr 18, 2022 06:49 PM IST

    KEA releases video on KCET application process

    The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has posted a YouTube video on how to apply for KCET. Watch.

  • Apr 18, 2022 06:46 PM IST

    Steps to register for KCET 2022

    Go to the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

    Click on the registration link on the homepage or click on the admission 2022 section, select UGCET 2022 and then click on the registration link.

    Enter the required information and register to get your login details.

    Login and fill the application form, upload documents.

    Pay the registration fee and submit your application form.

    Take a printout of the confirmation page.

  • Apr 18, 2022 06:42 PM IST

    KCET 2022 application form direct link

    Here is the direct link to apply for Karnataka UGCET:

    KCET 2022 application form

  • Apr 18, 2022 06:41 PM IST

    KCET 2022 registration begins

    The registration process for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) or KCET 2022 has started on kea.kar.nic.in. 

Topics
kcet
competitive exams

KCET 2022 registration begins on kea.kar.nic.in, direct link to apply

  • KCET 2022 registration begins on kea.kar.nic.in. Get direct link to apply here. 
KCET 2022 registration begins
KCET 2022 registration begins
Published on Apr 18, 2022 06:33 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
