KCET 2022 Registration Live: Karnataka UGCET application on at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the application process for KCET 2022. Candidates can go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcet to apply for the exam.

KCET 2022 will be conducted on June 16, 17 and 18.

Biology and Mathematics papers are scheduled for June 16, and Physics and Chemistry papers will be held on June 17.

The Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18.

