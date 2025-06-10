KEAM 2025: Last day for submitting Plus Two marks for engineering rank today at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala will be closing the window for online submission of Plus Two or Class 12 marks for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Examination 2025 (KEAM). Candidates who appeared the in the Engineering Entrance Examination 2025 should submit their marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in Plus Two (Class 12) or equivalent on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2025: Last day to submitting Plus Two marks for engineering rank at at cee.kerala.gov.in is June 10, 2025. The direct link is given here.

Candidates must log in using their application number and password to submit their marks.

The link to submit marks will be active till 11:59 PM, as per the official notice.

Notably, candidates who have not studied Chemistry, can submit the marks obtained in Computer Science//Biotechnology / Biology.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, the deadline to submit the marks was scheduled for June 2. However, it was extended to June 4, and finally to June 10, 2025.

The official notice stated, “In continuation to this office notification dated 29.05.2025 and 02.06.2025 it is further notified that the last date for submission of marks obtained for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in the Second year of Plus Two or equivalent Qualifying Examination through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in is extended up to 10.06.2025, 11.59 PM. More details in this regard can be obtained from the notification dated 29.05.2024 published on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.”

CEE Kerala declared KEAM Result 2025 on May 14, 2025.

KEAM 2025: Steps to submit Plus Two Marks

Candidates can submit their Plus Two marks by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in On the home page, click on KEAM 2025 Candidate Portal. Enter your credentials (Application Number and Password), and submit. Select ‘Mark Submission for Engg’ to submit your marks online. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates can also contact helpline numbers 0471 – 2525300, 2332120, 2338487 for assistance.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CEE Kerala.