The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the admit cards for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2026 entrance examination. Candidates who have registered for this state-level entrance test can now access and download their hall tickets from the official CEE Kerala web portal.

KEAM Admit Card 2026 released, direct link to download here

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The KEAM 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on April 17, 2026, and will be conducted across multiple sessions to accommodate the large number of applicants seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in the state.

KEAM Admit Card 2026: Important Dates

Admit Card Release: April 8, 2026.

Examination Start Date: April 17, 2026.

Examination Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Direct link to download KEAM 2026 Admit Card

How to Download KEAM 2026 Admit Card

Candidates must log in to their candidate portal using their application number and password to retrieve the document. Follow these steps to ensure a smooth download:

1. Official Portal: Visit the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations' official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Candidate Portal: Click on the link titled "KEAM 2026 - Candidate Portal". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Candidate Portal: Click on the link titled "KEAM 2026 - Candidate Portal". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Login Details: Enter your Application Number, Password, and the Access Code (Captcha) provided on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Login Details: Enter your Application Number, Password, and the Access Code (Captcha) provided on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Download Link: Once logged in, click on the 'Admit Card' menu item available on the dashboard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Download Link: Once logged in, click on the 'Admit Card' menu item available on the dashboard. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Verify Information: Check the admit card for your name, photo, signature, allotted examination center, date, and specific time slot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Verify Information: Check the admit card for your name, photo, signature, allotted examination center, date, and specific time slot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Print: Download the PDF and take a printout on A4-sized paper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Print: Download the PDF and take a printout on A4-sized paper. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MHT CET Exam City Slip 2026 released at mahacet.org, PCM exam dates revised Key Guidelines for Exam Day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MHT CET Exam City Slip 2026 released at mahacet.org, PCM exam dates revised Key Guidelines for Exam Day {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CEE has highlighted several crucial points that candidates must keep in mind to avoid disqualification: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CEE has highlighted several crucial points that candidates must keep in mind to avoid disqualification: {{/usCountry}}

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Physical Copy Mandatory: A soft copy of the admit card on a mobile phone will not be accepted at the exam centre; a physical printout is mandatory.

Identity Verification: In addition to the hall ticket, candidates must carry a valid original photo ID (such as an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport).

Defects in Admit Card: If a candidate’s admit card is withheld due to defects in their uploaded photo or signature, they must upload the correct documents through the portal to release the hall ticket before the exam date.

UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2026 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check exam date here

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Reporting Time: Strictly adhere to the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to complete the necessary biometric procedures at the test centre.

With the examination beginning on April 17, students are encouraged to locate their test centres in advance. The KEAM score is the primary gateway for professional degree courses in Kerala, making the hall ticket the most vital document for every aspirant this week.

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