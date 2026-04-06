MHT CET Exam City Slip 2026 released at mahacet.org, PCM exam dates revised
MHT CET Exam City Slip 2026 has been released. The PCM Exam dates have also been revised. Check the official notice here.
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET Exam City Slip 2026. Candidates who have applied for the MHT CET examination can check the exam city slip through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
The Cell has also revised the PCM exam dates after receiving multiple requests from candidates to reschedule the examination due to national-level examinations scheduled for April 12, 2026. The revised exam window will open on April 11 and will close on April 20, 2026 excluding April 12, 2026.
The admit card with complete venue details will be available for redownload on April 7, 2026 to confirm the exact venue name, address, examination date, and district of the examination centre.
Direct link to download MHT CET Exam City Slip 2026
MHT CET Exam City Slip 2026: How to download
To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
2. Click on MHT CET Exam City Slip 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
5. Check the exam city slip and download the page.
The examinations scheduled on April 12, 2026 are- UPSC NDA & NA Examination (I), 2026, UPSC CDS Examination (I), 2026 and NATA 2026 (Phase 1).
The first attempt exam will be held from April 11 to April 26, and the second attempt will be held from May 10 to 17, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be conducted at various centres across the state of Maharashtra only in the online (Computer-Based) mode for PCM and PCB groups separately.
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