Live JEE main 2021 Day 3 updates: First shift of BE and BTech exam begins
- The JEE Main 2021 for admission to engineering colleges began on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
The first shift on the third day of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 for B.Tech and B.E. begins at 9 am on Thursday, February 25, 20201. The JEE Main 2021 for admission to engineering colleges began on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the entrance examination in two slots, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 to 6 pm. Around 6 lakh candidates have registered for the examination this year.
Candidates will be following the precautionary measures, like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, while entering the exam venue.
JEE Main began on Tuesday, February 23 with B. Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2).
In this blog, we will inform you about the latest developments on Day 3 of the JEE main exam, along with students' reactions in various states after they leave the exam centre.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 25, 2021 09:00 AM IST
JEE main 2021: First shift begins
The first shift of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 for BE and BTech aspirants begins at 9 am. The examination will continue till 12 noon.
-
FEB 25, 2021 08:51 AM IST
JEE Main 2021: Items allowed
Aspirants appearing in the JEE mains examination 2021 will be allowed to bring a copy of their JEE mains admit card, photo ID card, hand sanitizer, water bottle to the exam centre.
-
FEB 25, 2021 08:49 AM IST
JEE main 2021: First shift to begin at 9 am
The first shift of JEE Main Paper 1 exam 2021 will begin at 9 am. The shift will end at 12 noon.
