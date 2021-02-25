Live JEE main 2021 Day 3 updates: First shift of BE and BTech exam begins

The first shift on the third day of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 for B.Tech and B.E. begins at 9 am on Thursday, February 25, 20201. The JEE Main 2021 for admission to engineering colleges began on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the entrance examination in two slots, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 to 6 pm. Around 6 lakh candidates have registered for the examination this year.





Candidates will be following the precautionary measures, like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, while entering the exam venue.





JEE Main began on Tuesday, February 23 with B. Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2).





In this blog, we will inform you about the latest developments on Day 3 of the JEE main exam, along with students' reactions in various states after they leave the exam centre.