JEE Main BE/BTech Exam 2021: Quick analysis of today's first shift paper
- Over all the paper was moderate to easy; Today, the paper was balanced and almost all topics were covered in every subject.
The first shift of February 25 JEE (Main) 2021 Paper-I exam for BE/BTech aspirants concluded at 12pm on Thursday. There were 90 questions and total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. Over all the paper was moderate to easy; Today, the paper was balanced and almost all topics were covered in every subject. The students were able to complete in the given time and if we compare the difficulty level, then it should be
Maths>Chemistry>Physics.
A total of 30 questions were asked from each subject, from which 20 MCQ and 10 integer type. As per the new pattern, out of 10 integers, only 5 need to be attempted.
Subject-Wise analysis
Mamathetics
-Overall, the Papers was calculative and lengthy compare to chemistry and Physics.
-Questions were a bit tricky and also calculative.
- Questions from calculus, coordinates were on a higher note
-The difficulty level of Maths was also Moderate, and the question asked mostly from Calculus, Algebra and Coordinate geometry.
- The paper was conceptual and a bit lengthy.
Chemistry
30 Question (20 MCQ +10 Numerical value-based)
- Chemistry was moderate
- more number of questions asked from organic chemistry.
- less number of physical chemistry questions and also calculative.
- Integer type questions were easy.
Physics
-The difficulty level of physics was easy (approx 15 questions were basic)
- Integer type questions were not calculative.
- Well balanced question from class 11 and 12.
