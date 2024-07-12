MAH CET 2024: Additional CET for BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA, and MCA integrated courses will be on August 4

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell will conduct an additional CET for BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA, and MCA integrated courses on August 4. A total of 49,217 students from the state have registered for this exam. MAH CET 2024: Additional CET for BMS will be on August 4(Thinkstock/ Representative image)

This year marked the first time CET was conducted for admission to BBA, BCA, BMS, and BBM courses. Many students struggled to clear the exam due to a lack of familiarity with it. Consequently, students, parents, and educational institutions requested the State

Common Entrance Examination Board to hold an additional examination. Responding to this demand, the Higher and Technical Education Department began the registration process for the additional CET on June 29, after approving the request. A spontaneous response

saw 49,225 students register for the exam, including 29,791 boys, 19,430 girls, and 4 tertiary students. All registered students will take the exam on August 4. The CET office has informed that admit cards will be sent via e-mail and SMS to the registered students.

The CET cell initially conducted the CET for BBA, BCA, BMS, and BBM courses on May 29, with 56,248 students registered. Out of these, 48,135 students took the exam. This raised concerns about a significant number of seats remaining vacant. Following this additional exam, the results will be announced, after which the actual admission process will begin.

Seats available in the state: