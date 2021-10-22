Maharashtra TET exam 2021 postponed, to be conducted on November 21

Maharashtra State Council of Examination has postponed Maharashtra TET Exam 2021. The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test will now be conducted on November 21, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of Maharashtra State Council of Examination on mahatet.in.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2021, which now has been postponed. The Paper I examination will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm and Paper II will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. This time it is expected that more than 10 lakh aspirants would be appearing for MAHATET 2021.

As per the official notice, the examination has been postponed after taking into consideration the Deglur-Biloli Vidhan Sabha Constituency by-elections. The election would take place in the last week of October.

The admit card for the examination has been released on October 14, 2021. Candidates who still have not downloaded the admit card can do it through the official site of Maharashtra State Council of Examination.

Candidates who get at least 60% marks in this examination (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Deprived Castes / Nomadic Tribes, Special Backward Classes, Other Backward Classes, Financially Weaker and Disabled Candidates 55%) will be considered eligible for the recruitment process.