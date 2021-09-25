Manipur CM Biren congratulates six state candidates who crack UPSC exam

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh congratulated the six candidates from the state who have cleared the country’s prestigious Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in January 2021.

The six candidates are Parikshit Thoudam(AIR 60) of Uripok Cheirap Maning, Heikrujam Prasanjeet(AIR 578) of Heirangoithong, Lourembam Nelson Mangangcha(AIR 757) of Keishamthong-all from Manipur’s Imphal West district,Ksh Deepi Chanu (AIR 621)of Kakching Paji Leikai and Waikhom Nydia Devi (AIR 180)of Kakching Super Market both from Kakching district and Hatchinghoi Haokip(AIR 673) of Tuibuong in Churachadpur district.

In a facebook post on Saturday, Biren Singh wrote,“Not only in Olympic Games, Manipuri shines in country’s premiere Civil Service Examination as well.Congratulations to everyone who have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination, of which 6 are from Manipur.I’m confident that, with your skills and intellect, your contribution will immensely boost the growth of our nation.”

Expressing satisfaction over the success of Lourembam Nelson Mangangcha who is one of the aspirants sponsored under Chief Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for Civil Services, he added, “I’m also please to share that Lourembam Nelson Manangcha who have secured AIR 757 had undergone the civil service coaching conducted by Government of Manipur in partnership with ALS in Imphal. I urge the future aspirants to also take the opportunity for coaching in Imphal.”

The Manipur Government launched the Chief Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for Civil Services Coaching on March 7, 2019 to provide scholarship and much needed support to deserving and meritorious Civil Services aspirants and help them realise their dreams.

On the other hand Parikshit Thoudam of Uripok who ranked 373 position in 2019 UPSC examination bagged 60th position this time.He is the son of Thoudam Somorendro and Sagolsem Premabati of Uripok Cheirap Maning in Imphal

The number of vacancies to be filled in through the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 are IAS-180, IFS-36, IPS-200, General Services Group A-302 and Group B Services 118 .

A total of 761 candidates have cleared the Civil services examination 2020, according to reports quoting UPSC’s results on Friday. As many as 10,40,060 candidates applied for the exam, out of whom 4,82,770 appeared in it, according to UPSC. There were 10,564 candidates who qualified for appearance in the written to the main examination held in January this year. It added that 2,053 candidates qualified for the personality test (interview).