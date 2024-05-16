MAT 2024: CBT registration ends on May 19, PBT application ends on May 28, direct link to apply

The registration process for MAT 2024 Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Paper-Based Test (PBT) are underway and aspiring management candidates need to submit their applications before May 19, 2024 (for CBT) and May 28, 2024(for PBT). Graduates in any discipline can attempt the exam. Final-year students of Graduate courses can also apply.(Representative Photo)

From May 2024, AIMA is introducing MAT 2.0 which will cover new segments like current business and economic trends. MAT, conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA), is accepted in 20,000+ management seats in top-tier colleges nationwide, informed AIMA.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The following are some of the institutes that accept MAT scores:

● School of Business and Management, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru

● PSG Institute of Management, Coimbatore

● Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Kochi

● SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai

● Dr D Y Patil B School, Pune

● MIT World Peace University, Pune

● Delhi School of Business (VIPS-TC), New Delhi

● New Delhi Institute of Management, New Delhi

● Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida

● Xavier Business School, Kolkata

● Calcutta Business School, Kolkata

● Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management, Kolkata

The following are various testing modes of the exam:

● Internet-Based Test (IBT)

● Paper-Based Test (PBT)

● Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Important Dates:

DETAILED SCHEDULE - CBT (Computer Based Test):

● Last Date for CBT Online Registration: 19th May 2024 (Sunday)

● Availability of CBT Admit Card: 23rd May 2024 (2.00 PM onwards)

● CBT Test Date: 26 May 2024 (Sunday)

DETAILED SCHEDULE - PBT (Paper-Based Test):

● Last Date for PBT Online Registration: 28th May 2024 (Tuesday)

● Availability of PBT Admit Card: 30th May 2024 (2.00 PM onwards)

● MAT 2024 PBT Exam Date: 2 June 2024 (Sunday)

MAT Result:

Availability of MAT May’ 24 Score on MAT Website: By 2nd week of June 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduates in any discipline can attempt the exam. Final-year students of Graduate courses can also apply.

Application fee:

The application fee for MAT 2024 is ₹2100. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of ₹1200.

Direct Link to apply

For more information visit the official website.