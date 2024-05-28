 MAT 2024: PBT online registration ends today, here's the direct link to apply | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
MAT 2024: PBT online registration ends today, here's the direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 28, 2024 12:12 PM IST

The registration for MAT May 2024 in the PBT mode ( Paper-based test) will end on May 28, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can visit the official website at mat.aima.in to register.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT), conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA), is accepted in 20,000+ management seats in top-tier colleges nationwide, informed AIMA.

The following are some of the institutes that accept MAT scores:

· School of Business and Management, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru

· PSG Institute of Management, Coimbatore

· Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Kochi

· SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai*

· Dr D Y Patil B School, Pune

· MIT World Peace University, Pune

· Delhi School of Business (VIPS-TC), New Delhi

· New Delhi Institute of Management, New Delhi

· Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida

· Xavier Business School, Kolkata

· Calcutta Business School, Kolkata

· Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management, Kolkata

Candidates can choose from the different kinds of testing modes to attempt the exam. The testing modes are:

· Internet-Based Test (IBT)

· Paper-Based Test (PBT)

· Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Important Dates:

MAT May 2024 Schedule:

· Last Date for IBT and PBT Online Registration: 28th May 2024 (Tuesday)

· Availability of IBT and PBT Admit Card: 30th May 2024 (2.00 PM onwards)

· MAT IBT Exam Date: 31 May 2024 (Friday)

· MAT PBT Exam Date: 2 June 2024 (Sunday)

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduates in any discipline. Final-year students of Graduate Courses can also apply.

Application fee:

The application fee for MAT 2024 is 2100. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of 1200.

Direct Link to apply

Exam and College Guide
