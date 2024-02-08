MAT 2024: PBT registration underway at mat.aima.in, last date to apply Feb 20

The registration process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024 is underway for candidates aspiring to enroll in management programs. According to the All India Management Association, the MAT 2024 Paper-Based Test (PBT), will serve as a gateway to more than 20,000 management seats in colleges nationwide.( (ANI/For representation))

MAT 2024 PBT exam details:

Last Date for PBT Online Registration: February 20, 2024

PBT Admit Card release: February 22, 2024

MAT 2024 PBT Exam Date: February 25, 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduates in any discipline. Final-year students of graduate courses can also apply.

Application fee:

The application fee for MAT 2024 is ₹2100. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of ₹1200.

According to the All India Management Association, the following are some of the colleges accepting the MAT 2024 PBT exam score.

National Institute of Technology (Silchar)

SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (Mumbai & Delhi)

School of Business & Management (Christ University)

XIME (Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi)

Amrita School of Business (Coimbatore)

BIMTECH (Noida)

Indian Institute of Forest Management (Bhopal)

Chandigarh University (Mohali)

SGT University (Gurugram)

SRM University (Chennai & Ghaziabad)

For more information, visit the official website.