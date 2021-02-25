IND USA
Candidates who have appeared for the MHA IB ACIO 2021 Exam can check the answer key and raise objections by visiting the official website of MHA.(MHA)
competitive exams

MHA IB ACIO Tier 1 exam answer key released, here's direct link to check

  • Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the Answer Key for Tier 1 exam to recruit Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO).
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:14 AM IST

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the Answer Key for Tier 1 exam to recruit Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO). MHA IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 exam was held on February 18, 19 and 20.

Candidates who have appeared for the IB ACIO 2021 Exam can check the answer key and raise objections by visiting the official website of MHA.

Here is the direct link to go to the login page for viewing the IB ACIO 2021 Exam answer key.

Absentee Candidate will not be able to view questions and answer key and raise objections. Candidates are advised to submit objections in the question paper and/or answer keys through the above provided link only. Objections submitted through any other mode will not be entertained.

The candidates will be able to raise objections till 4th day (total of four days) of start of this Link after which link for submission of objection will not be available.

The exam is being held to fill 2000 vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Note: Visit official website of MHA for latest news and updates on the examination.

