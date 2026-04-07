MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: PCM, PCB hall tickets releasing today at mahacet.org
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: PCM group hall tickets will be released today, April 7. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link, how to download and more.
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the MHT CET Admit Card 2026 for the PCM group today, April 7, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the MHT CET examination for the PCM group can download the hall tickets through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org....Read More
The examination will be held from April 11 to April 20, 2026 excluding April 12, 2026. The admit card with complete venue details will be available for redownload. Candidates can confirm the exact venue name, address, examination date, and district of the examination centre.
The first attempt exam will be held from April 11 to April 26, and the second attempt will be held from May 10 to 17, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be conducted at various centres across the state of Maharashtra only in the online (Computer-Based) mode for PCM and PCB groups separately.
Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card link, how to check and other details.
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Why PCM exam dates were revised?
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The Cell has also revised the PCM exam dates after receiving multiple requests from candidates to reschedule the examination due to national-level examinations scheduled for April 12, 2026.
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: How to download exam city slip?
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
2. Click on MHT CET Exam City Slip 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
5. Check the exam city slip and download the page.
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: mahacet.org.
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: How to download hall tickets?
Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
Click on MHT CET Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
Check the hall ticket and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Exam to be held in Maharashtra
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The examination will be conducted at various centres across the state of Maharashtra only in the online (Computer-Based) mode for PCM and PCB groups separately.
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Exam shift timings
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The first attempt exam will be held from April 11 to April 26, and the second attempt will be held from May 10 to 17, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: About admit card
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The admit card with complete venue details will be available for redownload. Candidates can confirm the exact venue name, address, examination date, and district of the examination centre.
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The examination will be held from April 11 to April 20, 2026 excluding April 12, 2026.
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Where to check hall tickets?
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for the MHT CET examination for the PCM group can download the hall tickets through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Date and time
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 Date: April 7, 2026
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 Time: Unknown