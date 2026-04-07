MHT CET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: PCM, PCB hall tickets releasing today at mahacet.org

The examination will be held from April 11 to April 20, 2026 excluding April 12, 2026. The admit card with complete venue details will be available for redownload. Candidates can confirm the exact venue name, address, examination date, and district of the examination centre.

The first attempt exam will be held from April 11 to April 26, and the second attempt will be held from May 10 to 17, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be conducted at various centres across the state of Maharashtra only in the online (Computer-Based) mode for PCM and PCB groups separately.

Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card link, how to check and other details.