MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: Where, how to check PCM, PCB hall tickets when out

MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: PCM, PCB groups hall tickets to be out on mahacet.org. Follow the blog for latest updates.

MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: Where, how to check hall tickets when out

MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has not yet released the MHT CET Admit Card 2025. When released, the PCM and PCB group hall tickets can be downloaded by appearing candidates from the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAH- MHT CET (PCB Group) CET 2025 examination will be held on April 9 to April 17 (except April 10 and 14, 2025) and MAH- MHT CET (PCM Group) CET 2025 will be held on April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025). The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm....Read More

The examination will be conducted at various centres across Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra states by Online mode (Computer-Based Test) for PCM and PCB groups separately. MHT-CET 2025 will consist of three multiple-choice Questions (MCQs), each worth 100 marks. The questions will be based on Syllabus of State Council of Educational Research and Training Maharashtra. Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Std. XI curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Std. XII curriculum while setting the question paper. Follow the blog for latest updates.