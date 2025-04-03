MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: Where, how to check PCM, PCB hall tickets when out
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has not yet released the MHT CET Admit Card 2025. When released, the PCM and PCB group hall tickets can be downloaded by appearing candidates from the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAH- MHT CET (PCB Group) CET 2025 examination will be held on April 9 to April 17 (except April 10 and 14, 2025) and MAH- MHT CET (PCM Group) CET 2025 will be held on April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025). The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm....Read More
The examination will be conducted at various centres across Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra states by Online mode (Computer-Based Test) for PCM and PCB groups separately. MHT-CET 2025 will consist of three multiple-choice Questions (MCQs), each worth 100 marks.
The questions will be based on Syllabus of State Council of Educational Research and Training Maharashtra. Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Std. XI curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Std. XII curriculum while setting the question paper. Follow the blog for latest updates.
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: Where to check hall tickets?
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: Not out yet
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: Result to be announced in percentile format
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: No negative markings
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: There will be no Negative Marking, however difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET. The questions will be mainly application based.
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: Weightage on question paper
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: Exam shift details here
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: Exam dates here
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: MAH- MHT CET (PCB Group) CET 2025 examination will be held on April 9 to April 17 (except April 10 and 14, 2025) and MAH- MHT CET (PCM Group) CET 2025 will be held on April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025).
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: List of websites to check hall ticket
mahacet.org
cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
Click on MHT CET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: How question paper is set?
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: Pattern of exam
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: Exam to be held at various centres
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: Shift timings here
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: Check exam dates
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: Where to check hall ticket link?
MHT CET Admit Card News 2025 Live: Date and time
