Employees Selection Board, Bhopal, has released the MP TET Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Madhya Pradesh Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of MP ESB at esb.mp.gov.in. MP TET Admit Card 2024 out at esb.mp.gov.in, download link here

The MP TET exam is likely to begin on November 10, 2024. The examination will be held at various exam centres across the state.

The duration of the examination will be 2 hours and 30 minutes and it will be held in two shifts – the first shift from 9am to 11:30 am and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. For the first shift, candidates can report between 7 am and 8 am. The reporting of candidates for the second shift will be from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

MP TET Admit Card 2024: How to download

All those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MP ESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Click on MP TET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will be required to carry an original photo ID card: Aadhar, Driving License, PAN card, Voter ID or Passport on the day of the examination.

The validity of MP TET qualification is lifetime. Those who qualified in the 2020 edition of the examination are not required to appear again. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SSC.