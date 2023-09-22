MPPSC Prelims exam 2023 application process begins at mppsc.mp.gov.in, apply for 229 posts

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has begun the application process for State Service Preliminary Examination 2023 today, September 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is October 21. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from September 25 to October 25. MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 229 posts; application process begins, check eligibility and details

The MPPSC Prelims examination will be conducted on December 17, 2023, and the admit card will be released on December 8.

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 229 posts.

Details:

State Administrative Service Deputy District President: 27 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police: 22 posts

Additional Assistant Development Commissioner: 17 posts

Development Block Officer: 16 posts

Deputy Tehsildar: 3 posts

Excise Sub Inspector: 3 posts

Deputy Registrar: 2

Chief Municipal Officer: 17 posts

Cooperative Inspector: 122 posts

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years. For non-uniformed posts, the upper age limit is 40 years and for uniformed posts, the upper age limit is 40 years.

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500. For SC, ST, EWS, and PwD categories the application fee is ₹250. The fees should be made through online mode.

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Take the printout for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.

