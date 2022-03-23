Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPSC AMVI Mains result 2020 announced at mpsc.gov.in, direct link here
competitive exams

MPSC AMVI Mains result 2020 announced at mpsc.gov.in, direct link here

  • Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the 2020 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main exam
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the 2020 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main exam
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the 2020 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main exam
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:19 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the 2020 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main exam. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.

The Main exam has been passed by 3245 candidates in total. The merit list document comprises the roll numbers and names of the selected candidates for each category.

Direct link to check the result

How to check  MPSC AMVI Mains result 2020:

Visit official website mpsc.gov.in

On the homepage under latest updates section click on the link that reads, 'Advt No 059/2021 - Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Examination 2020 - General Merit List'

The MPSC AMVI final answer key will appear on screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mpsc
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out