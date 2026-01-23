NBEMS announces NEET PG and NEET MDS 2026 exam dates, check notice here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has announced NEET PG and NEET MDS exam dates. Candidates who want to check the exam dates can check the official notice on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

As per the official notice, the NEET MDS 2026 will be held on May 2, 2026 and NEET PG 2026 will be held on August 30, 2026. The cut off date of completion of internship is May 31, 2026 for NEET MDS and September 30 for NEET PG.

NEET PG exam comprises of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hrs 30 minutes.

NEET MDS exam comprises of 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3hrs.

How to download exam dates notice To check the exam dates notice candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NEET PG and NEET MDS 2026 exam dates notice link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.