NCHM JEE 2022: Last date to register, know how to apply and direct link here

The NCHM JEE 2022 registration process will end today, May 16. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website of NTA at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can submit their NCHM JEE registration form by 5 pm today, and pay the application fee till 11: 50 pm.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) – 2022, on June 18. The correction window will be active from May 18 to 20.

The application fee is ₹1000 for General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL) and for Gen-EWS the application fee is ₹750. For Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST)/PwD and Third Gender the application fee is ₹450.

Here's the direct link to apply

NCHM JEE 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," Registration for NCHM JEE 2022"

Next, register and proceed with the application form

Fill in all the required details

Upload all the required documents

Pay the online registration fee

Download and take a printout for future use.