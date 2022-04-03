NEET 2022 Date, Registration Live: Application form likely soon @neet.nta.nic.in
- NEET 2022 application forms will be released soon on neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA conducts the entrance exam for undergraduate medical admissions.
NEET 2022 Date: Registration for NEET UG 2022, the national-level undergraduate medical entrance examination, is expected soon. As per reports, the NEET 2022 date, application form will be released in April and the test will take place in July. While the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not confirmed these details officially, it recently updated the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, which could be an indication that the application process for NEET 2022 will begin shortly.
This year onwards, there will be no upper age limit for appearing for the test and because of this decision, the number of applicants is expected to rise.
NEET is the only entrance exam in India for admission to UG medical courses, including MBBS and BDS. Follow this blog for information related to NEET 2022 application form, information bulletin and more.
NEET 2022 date and time
As per reports, NEET 2022 is scheduled for July and the application process will begin in April. However, candidates should know that the exam conducting authority NTA has not made any official announcement yet regarding NEET 2022 date and time.
NEET 2022 registration
The registration process for NEET UG 2022 is expected to begin soon. The information bulletin and exam dates will be announced by the NTA on neet.nta.nic.in.
