NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live: Where to check provisional key, questions, responses when out

NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test earlier this month and is expected to display the provisional key next. Candidates will be able to check it on neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the provisional answer key, NTA will also release NEET UG question papers and candidates' responses....Read More

This year, NEET UG was held in a single shift on May 4, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. Over 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

NTA said in the NEET UG information bulletin that it will display the provisional answer key, questions and candidates' recorded responses and then give them an opportunity to challenge.

“Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice,” NTA said.

How to check NEET UG 2025 answer key when released