NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Registration not today, exam on March 5

Updated on Jan 06, 2023 06:30 PM IST

NEET PG 2023 Date, Registration Live Updates: NEET PG 2023 will be held on March 5. However, registration will not begin on January 5 as announced earlier. Latest updates below.

NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Registration not today, exam on March 5
NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Registration not today, exam on March 5
HT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita
NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG 2023 will not begin today, January 5. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has informed that the entrance test will be held on March 5 but application forms will be available at a later stage on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. 

The entrance test is held for admission to postgraduate medical courses in the country. More details regarding eligibility, exam fee, etc will be mentioned on the information bulletin, which will also be released today. The detailed notification on NEET PG 2023 is not available on the official websites yet.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced draft regulations for the National Exist Test (NExT), which will eventually replace the NEET PG exam. A new board, Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences’ will hold the entrance test.

Follow all the latest updates on NEET PG date, notification, registration process and NExT exam here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 06, 2023 06:30 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023: Exam on March 5, 2023

    “Kindly ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards”, reads the official notification

  • Jan 06, 2023 05:15 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023: Exam will be held on March 5

    The National Board Of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on 5 March 2023.

  • Jan 06, 2023 04:02 PM IST

    NEET 2023 PG: Notification to be released here 

    NEET PG 2023 application forms will be available on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. These are the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The detailed notification for the test will be released on these websites.

  • Jan 06, 2023 02:41 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023 Exam: Official notice details 

    The Board has asked the candidates to ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards. The notification for inviting online applications for NEET PG 2023 will be published in the coming days, it read.

  • Jan 06, 2023 01:34 PM IST

    NEET PG Exam: On March 5 

    NEET PG exam will be conducted on March 5, 2023. The registration process have not started yet. 

  • Jan 06, 2023 12:37 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023: Where to check notification 

    Official websites for NEET PG 2023 registration and other exam-related information are:

    nbe.edu.in.

    natboard.edu.in.

  • Jan 06, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    NEET 2023 PG: What NExt exam 

    The NExT exam will serve as an entrance test for admission to PG medical courses, a licentiate exam to practice modern medicine, a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, and a screening test for foreign medical graduates. Thus, substituting exams like NEET PG and FMGE.

  • Jan 06, 2023 10:34 AM IST

    NEET PG 2023: What official notice reads

    “The notification for inviting online applications for NEET-PG 2023 shall be published in coming days. Please refer to the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in periodically in this regard. Kindly ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards,” reads the recent notice.

  • Jan 06, 2023 09:37 AM IST

    NEET PG: Where to check notification 

    NEET PG 2023 application forms will be available on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. These are the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The detailed notification for the test will be released on these websites.

  • Jan 06, 2023 08:42 AM IST

    NEET PG 2023: No update on registration yet 

    NEET PG 2023 registration has been postponed. There is no update as when the registration will begin again. 

  • Jan 06, 2023 07:47 AM IST

    NEET PG 2023: Dates 

    NEET PG 2023 registration: January 5, 3 pm onwards.

    NEET PG registration last date: January 25, till January 25.

    NEET PG 2023 exam date: March 5.

    NEET PG 2023 result date: By March 31.

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:49 PM IST

    NEET PG Exam: What is NExT exam

    The NExT exam will serve as an entrance test for admission to PG medical courses, a licentiate exam to practice modern medicine, a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, and a screening test for foreign medical graduates. Thus, substituting exams like NEET PG and FMGE.

  • Jan 05, 2023 06:25 PM IST

    NBE NEET PG 2023: Exam fees 

    The examination fees is 4250/- for General, OBC and EWS category and 3250/- for SC, ST and PwD category.

  • Jan 05, 2023 05:31 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023 Exam: Official notice 

    The Board has asked the candidates to ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards. The notification for inviting online applications for NEET PG 2023 will be published in the coming days, it read.

  • Jan 05, 2023 04:36 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023: What NBE said in notice

    Here's all you need to know about NEET PG – what NBEMS said in the notice and more. Read here.

  • Jan 05, 2023 03:10 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023 exam date

    NEET PG 2023 will be held on March 5 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country.

  • Jan 05, 2023 02:49 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023 information bulletin not released

    NEET PG information bulletin is not available on natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. It was scheduled to be released today, January 5. With postponement of the registration date, the release of information bulletin may also get delayed.

  • Jan 05, 2023 02:46 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023 registration date

    “The notification for inviting online applications for NEET-PG 2023 shall be published in coming days. Please refer to the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in periodically in this regard. Kindly ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards,” reads the recent notice.

  • Jan 05, 2023 02:45 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023 registration not today, NBE confirms

    NBEMS has informed that NEET PG registration will not begin today. The exam date has been confirmed as March 5.

  • Jan 05, 2023 01:41 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023 official websites

    Official websites for NEET PG 2023 registration and other exam-related information are:

    1. nbe.edu.in.
    2. natboard.edu.in.
  • Jan 05, 2023 01:12 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023: Registration begins soon

    As informed by NBEMS, registration process for NEET PG 2023 will begin today at 3 pm. 

  • Jan 05, 2023 12:09 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023: About NExT exam

    The NExT exam will serve as an entrance test for admission to PG medical courses, a licentiate exam to practice modern medicine, a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, and a screening test for foreign medical graduates. Thus, substituting exams like NEET PG and FMGE.

  • Jan 05, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    NEET PG 2023: Information bulletin

    As notified by NBEMS, the information bulletin of NEET PG 2023 will also be available today, January 5. 

  • Jan 05, 2023 11:38 AM IST

    NExT exam: A new medical entrance test board

    The centre has proposed a new bill to amend the existing NMC act. One of the key features of this bill is setting up a new board for medical entrance exams.

    This board called Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be responsible for holding the NExT exam, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said.

  • Jan 05, 2023 11:35 AM IST

    Is this the last NEET PG?

    The March 2023 edition of NEET PG could be the last one, as the postgraduate medical entrance test is set to be replaced with National Exit Test (NExT).

  • Jan 05, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    NEET PG 2023: Check all important dates

    NEET PG 2023 registration: January 5, 3 pm onwards.

    NEET PG registration last date: January 25, till January 25.

    NEET PG 2023 exam date: March 5. 

    NEET PG 2023 result date: By March 31.

  • Jan 05, 2023 11:27 AM IST

    NEET PG 2023: Where to apply, check notification

    NEET PG 2023 application forms will be available on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. These are the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The detailed notification for the test will be released on these websites. 

  • Jan 05, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    NEET PG 2023: Application form release time

    As informed by NBEMS, online application form for NEET PG 2023 will be available at 3 pm today, January 5. 

  • Jan 05, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    NEET PG 2023 registration begins today

    NEET PG 2023 registration or application process will begin today, January 5. The last date to apply for the entrance test is January 25.

  • Jan 05, 2023 11:23 AM IST

    NEET PG 2023 date

    NBEMS will conduct NEET PG 2023 on March 5, as per official information. Check all details here. 

