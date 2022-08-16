Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NEET UG answer key, results expected soon
  NEET 2022 answer key, results soon on neet.nta.nic.in.
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 08:33 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk
NEET 2022 Answer Key, Result Live Updates: Answer key of NEET UG 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance exam, will be published on neet.nta.nic.in. NTA will first release the provisional answer key, which will be followed by the final answer key and results. 

The entrance exam was held on July 17 and after almost a month, the answer key of the test is yet to be released. No date has been fixed by NTA for releasing this document. 

Along with NEET answer key, question paper and candidates' response sheets will also be made available. Candidates will then be given a window to raise objections, if they have any. 

Aspirants can find all the latest details and developments related to NEET result and answer key in this blog. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 16, 2022 08:33 AM IST

    How to download NEET UG answer key

    1. Go to neet.nta.nic.in. 
    2. The link to check answer key will be available under the candidate activity tab. Open it. 
    3. Enter application number and date of birth. 
    4. Submit and download the NEET answer key. 
  • Aug 16, 2022 08:32 AM IST

    Login details needed to check NEET answer key

    To download NEET UG answer key, candidates need to use their application number and date of birth as login credentials. 

  • Aug 16, 2022 08:18 AM IST

    NEET 2022 answer key, result: Where to check scores

    Check NEET answer key on these websites:

    1. neet.nta.nic.in.
    2. nta.ac.in.
  • Aug 16, 2022 08:13 AM IST

    NEET 2022 answer key soon

    National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish NEET answer key soon on neet.nta.nic.in. 

