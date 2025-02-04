National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has started the NEET SS 2024 registration process on February 4, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Speciality can find the direct link to apply through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET SS 2024: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in, check exam dates here

The last date to apply online for NEET SS is February 24, 2025 till 11.55 pm. The correction window will open on February 27 and will close on March 2, 2025. The admit card will be released on March 25, 2025.

The NEET SS examination will be held on March 29 and 30, 2025. It will be a group-based examination. A total of 150 questions in a question paper shall be attempted in 2 ½ hours (150 minutes). The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

NEET SS 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on examination link and a new page will open where candidates will have to click on application link.

3. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹3500/-. Candidate shall be required to pay the examination fee as mentioned above for each group in which he/she chooses to appear. The payment can be done through a credit card or debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.